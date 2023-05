TOKYO -- When Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year, Europe was caught off guard, Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis told Nikkei Asia in an interview Wednesday.

There was no strategy. Aid to Ukraine began with nonlethal items such as helmets and gradually evolved to anti-tank weapons such as Javelins and Stingers. Now the leaders of the U.K. and the Netherlands have agreed to help procure F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine.