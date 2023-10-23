ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Europe's Three Seas Initiative needs $690bn in infrastructure: banker

Polish development bank chief says 13-nation group seeks partners in energy, transport

LNG tankers are seen in the Baltic Sea. Energy infrastructure is one priority area for the Three Seas Initiative.   © Reuters
SHIGERU SENO, Nikkei senior staff writer | Europe

TOKYO -- An infrastructure initiative spanning nations on the Baltic, Adriatic and Black seas offers Japanese companies a chance to tap investment demand totaling nearly $700 billion in a region with strong growth, a Polish banker involved in the effort tells Nikkei.

The Three Seas Initiative aims to bolster energy, transport and digital infrastructure in 13 central and eastern European countries. Beata Daszynska-Muzyczka, president of Polish state development bank BGK, touted its potential in a recent interview.

