Interview

Ex-Israeli PM Olmert urges U.S.-NATO intervention in Gaza after war

Israel must reiterate commitment to two-state solution, former leader says

While advocating for a two-state solution, Ehud Olmert said there was "no room for a cease-fire" in the fighting with Hamas. (Photo by Takeshi Kumon)
SHOGO AKAGAWA and TAKESHI KUMON, Nikkei staff writers | Middle East

TEL AVIV, Israel -- An "international intervention force" led by the U.S. and NATO should oversee the rebuilding and rehabilitation of the Gaza Strip after Hamas is destroyed, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert told Nikkei, stressing the need to prevent a power vacuum there.

Israeli forces have been staging air and ground raids in Gaza to wipe out Hamas after the militant group, which controls the strip, made its deadly incursion into Israel on Oct. 7. What will happen to Gaza and its more than 2 million residents after the war has emerged as a major topic of discussion.

