TAIPEI -- The bulk of U.S. forces would take weeks reach Taiwan should China invade, former Taiwanese military chief Lee Hsi-min told Nikkei, urging the island to focus more on smaller, mobile weapons so it can better fend off an initial attack.

"China would likely attempt to occupy Taiwan quickly before the U.S. and Japan get involved," said Lee, who served as chief of the General Staff of the Taiwanese armed forces from 2017 to 2019, in an interview.