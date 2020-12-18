Ex-envoy to China says Australian 'no strategy' diplomacy misfires

SYDNEY -- Australia's former ambassador to China places much of the blame for persistent tensions with Beijing on a failure of Australian diplomacy, threatening economic ties with his country's largest trade partner and fellow member of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership free trade pact.

China this year has blocked or imposed punitive import duties on a range of Australian exports, including barley, beef, wine, lobsters, cotton and timber. It is also denying port access to more than 50 ships carrying deliveries of Australian coal, while Chinese officials decline all forms of direct contact with Australia.

But Geoff Raby, who also served as ambassador to the World Trade Organization, told Nikkei Asia that the performance of Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has been "wanting" when it comes to dealing with China.

"The problem with the Australian position is that it's all tactics and no strategy," said Raby, whose private-sector business Geoff Raby & Associates now "advises and enables Australian and Chinese businesses to capture opportunities and values across cultural and geographic boundaries," according to its website.

Raby said diplomacy "has been marginalized by the domestic foreign policy debate with respect to China. In other areas it's been fine, but China policy has for many years been the domain of the security and defense establishment, and it's that establishment that really is behind the current tit-for-tat retaliations with China, and the hardening of Australia's positions against China."

Australia's man in Beijing from 2007 to 2011 argued that the actions that "have really irritated China" lacked a diplomatic touch. The unilateral call for an investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, for instance, came "at a time Trump was pummeling China over the 'Wuhan virus.'"

"We have, I believe, on a number of occasions made the Chinese leadership lose face, and I think that helps partly explain why the Chinese government's reaction has been so tough," Raby said.

Geoff Raby served as Australia's ambassador to China from 2007 to 2011. © AP

Part of that tough reaction, besides trade measures, has been to freeze contacts between Chinese and Australian diplomats and officials. Dialogue has been replaced with megaphone diplomacy -- including China's trolling over an Australian war crimes inquiry with a manipulated image of an Australian soldier holding a knife to the neck of an Afghan child.

Another source of irritation for China, in Raby's view, was Prime Minister Scott Morrison's visit to Japan, where he and new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a defense pact.

"All the diplomacy around that visit was deliberately aimed at China, deliberately aimed at saying to China, 'Japan under new leadership will stand as firmly on issues with respect to China as the previous Abe leadership did,'" he said.

"Now, you can't say on the one hand, 'Let's go back to a normal relationship,' and at the same time you're saying, 'We are going to strengthen our military relations with Japan against you.'"

For Raby, whose book "China's Grand Strategy and Australia's Future in the New Global Order" has just been published, the diplomatic row is exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic's suppression of international travel and opportunities for face-to-face meetings. "In any other year, leaders would be in the same forum three, four, five times a year, so there would have been that many opportunities for the Australian prime minister to engage with either Premier Li Keqiang or President Xi Jinping."

Instead, the current diplomatic deep freeze threatens to undermine two landmark trade agreements: the 2015 China-Australia Free Trade Agreement (ChAFTA), and the hard-won Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which both countries signed alongside 13 other Asia-Pacific states in November.

Far from placing all the responsibility on Australia, Raby said that "clearly what China's doing breaches ChAFTA regulations."

"Clearly China is not engaging in ongoing ChAFTA discussions between trade ministers, so there are some serious issues. Dispute settlement through ChAFTA goes through consultation bilaterally, which of course we're not able to do, and the alternative is the World Trade Organization. And really, I think these actions by China belong primarily with the WTO."

When it comes to RCEP, he thinks the problem "is not so much breaching legally binding obligations unilaterally, but rather what it says about the spirit in which China engages in RCEP."

He feels the tensions clearly illustrate that "economic coercion is an important part of [China's] statecraft."

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison gives Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga an elbow bump during his visit to Tokyo on Nov. 17. © Reuters

So what, if anything, should Australia do to restore normal relations?

"In Canberra, the view is that Australia doesn't have to do anything. The view in Canberra is that over the past six years or so, China's changed, Canberra's done nothing different, and therefore actions to bring the relationship back to normal all rest with China," Raby said. "This is a problematic position because of course things have changed, and Australia has changed as well, and Australia has become assertive in response to China's behavior."

He said Australian ministers like the argument that it is all up to China because it absolves them of a need to take action.

"At the same time, it disempowers Australia because [if] the future relationship, we've just seen, is all up to China, nothing is up to us." Still, he conceded that China is not in any mood to engage.

That might make a third party the best hope, he suggested.

"It would be interesting to see some of our partners in Asia, like Japan, becoming involved. It would be in Japan's interests for Australia to have improved relations with China. It would show Japanese regional leadership."