TOKYO -- The leader of an organization of exiled Uyghurs believes a turning point will come next year when the U.S., U.K. and other countries table a debate at the U.N. Human Rights Council on treatment of Uyghurs and Muslim minorities in Xinjiang, an autonomous region in western China.

Dolkun Isa, president of the Germany-based World Uyghur Congress, said in a recent interview with Nikkei Asia that the process is still ongoing, but he is aware of the change in international sentiment.