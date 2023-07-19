ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Exxon to double LNG business by 2030 with eye on Asia: Executive

U.S. oil major looks to meet demand from customers seeking energy security

A Texas LNG plant in Texas built by ExxonMobil and QatarEnergy. (Photograph by Ryosuke Hanafusa)
RYOSUKE HANAFUSA, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

HOUSTON -- ExxonMobil will significantly expand its liquefied natural gas business by doubling the annual amount it handles to more than 40 million tons by 2030, looking to tap demand from Asian and European importers that have become focused on energy security in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

"We're very bullish about the growth opportunities in natural gas and LNG. When you think about that in the portfolio with a corporation, investing in more LNG is certainly part of the strategy," Andrew Barry, vice president in charge of LNG marketing, told Nikkei.

