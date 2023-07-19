Exxon to double LNG business by 2030 with eye on Asia: Executive

HOUSTON -- ExxonMobil will significantly expand its liquefied natural gas business by doubling the annual amount it handles to more than 40 million tons by 2030, looking to tap demand from Asian and European importers that have become focused on energy security in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

"We're very bullish about the growth opportunities in natural gas and LNG. When you think about that in the portfolio with a corporation, investing in more LNG is certainly part of the strategy," Andrew Barry, vice president in charge of LNG marketing, told Nikkei.