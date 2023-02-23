ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Interview

Exxon to sell 'blue' ammonia to Asia from new Texas plant

Head of low-carbon business touts South Korea deal and opportunities in Japan

Exxon Mobil looks to build what is set to become one of the world's largest clean hydrogen plants in Baytown, Texas.   © Reuters
RYOSUKE HANAFUSA, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

HOUSTON, U.S. -- Exxon Mobil will export ammonia to Asia, Dan Ammann, the head of its low-carbon solutions business, told Nikkei, anticipating demand for the clean-burning fuel as Japan and South Korea make progress on creating demand.

The oil supermajor plans to start up what Ammann said would be the world's largest low-carbon hydrogen production facility as early as 2027 near Houston, Texas. It awarded the early design contract for the plant last month, and plans to make a final investment decision next year.

Read Next

Latest On Interview

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close