Exxon to sell 'blue' ammonia to Asia from new Texas plant

HOUSTON, U.S. -- Exxon Mobil will export ammonia to Asia, Dan Ammann, the head of its low-carbon solutions business, told Nikkei, anticipating demand for the clean-burning fuel as Japan and South Korea make progress on creating demand.

The oil supermajor plans to start up what Ammann said would be the world's largest low-carbon hydrogen production facility as early as 2027 near Houston, Texas. It awarded the early design contract for the plant last month, and plans to make a final investment decision next year.