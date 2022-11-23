ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
FTX Japan exec says returning customer assets is 'top priority'

Japanese user funds expected to stay safe from parent's bankruptcy, Melamed says

FTX Japan Chief Operations Officer Seth Melamed spoke with Nikkei on Nov. 22. (Photo by Yutaka Miyaguchi)
MANAMI OGAWA and NATSUMI IWATA, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- User assets at the Japanese arm of FTX Trading have stayed safely apart from the rest of the collapsing cryptocurrency exchange group, and "we're working toward returning them as our top priority," Chief Operations Officer Seth Melamed told Nikkei on Tuesday.

Withdrawals at FTX Japan remain halted amid the turmoil engulfing Bahamas-based parent FTX Trading, which is undergoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the U.S. The Japanese company has roughly 19 billion yen ($134 million) in user assets, including dormant accounts.

