Fight China's economic force with strength: Taiwan rep to Lithuania

VILNIUS, Lithuania -- The Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania sits on the top floor of a modern office building in central Vilnius. A river runs close by, one that flows from Belarus to the Baltic Sea.

When the office opened in November 2021 using "Taiwanese" in the name rather than the more standard "Taipei" for these de facto embassies, China responded by halting all trade with the Baltic country. Furthermore, it reportedly arm-twisted major German auto parts maker Continental to stop using components produced in Lithuania.