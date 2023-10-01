ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Interview

Finland hopes China will help end Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Helsinki keen to explore Indo-Pacific security and defense cooperation

Finland's Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen says that while the country is seeking "like-minded" partners to invest in its critical minerals industry, all are welcome. (Photo by Rhyannon Bartlett-Imadegawa)
RHYANNON BARTLETT-IMADEGAWA, Nikkei staff writer | Europe

HELSINKI -- NATO's newest member, Finland, hopes that China will condemn Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and help to end the war, says Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, as the Nordic nation considers stronger security ties in Asia.

"Of course, we hope that China would also condemn the invasion," Valtonen told Nikkei Asia in an interview, adding that Beijing "could play a very significant role in ending the war" due to its influence over its ally Moscow, and as a member of the U.N. Security Council.

Read Next

Latest On Interview

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more