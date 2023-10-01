Finland hopes China will help end Russia's invasion of Ukraine

HELSINKI -- NATO's newest member, Finland, hopes that China will condemn Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and help to end the war, says Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, as the Nordic nation considers stronger security ties in Asia.

"Of course, we hope that China would also condemn the invasion," Valtonen told Nikkei Asia in an interview, adding that Beijing "could play a very significant role in ending the war" due to its influence over its ally Moscow, and as a member of the U.N. Security Council.