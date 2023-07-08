ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Fiscal, monetary policy near limit as inflation returns: BIS chief

Carstens notes labor shortage hindering financial supervision amid bank failures

Agustin Carstens has served as general manager of the Bank for International Settlements since 2017.   © Reuters
AKIO FUJII, Nikkei chair of editorial board | Europe

TOKYO -- As countries grapple with a resurgence of inflation after decades of moderation, "both fiscal and monetary policy are near the limits of what they can do" to stimulate the economy, Agustin Carstens, general manager of the Bank for International Settlements, told Nikkei.

While central banks have been criticized for being behind the curve on responding to the global surge in prices, Carstens said that many different factors besides monetary stimulus have contributed to inflation, including supply chain and commodity market disruptions. "Inflation is not 100% determined by central banks," he said.

