Foreign investment crucial to Mexico's recovery: central banker

MEXICO CITY -- Foreign investment will be critical for Mexico's economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, Banco de Mexico Gov. Alejandro Diaz de Leon told Nikkei in a recent interview.

The central bank announced Wednesday that the economy could shrink by 8.8% to 12.8% in 2020 -- possibly its worst year since the 14.8% contraction in 1932, at the height of the Great Depression.

"We are clearly revising downward our scenarios," Diaz de Leon said in a phone interview that day.

The bank had predicted a 4.6% to 8.8% contraction back in May, but the impact from the coronavirus has spread beyond expectations. Mexico has had roughly 574,000 cases and 62,000 deaths, the seventh- and third-highest numbers in the world.

Mexico's economy relies heavily on the North American automobile market, as a critical link in supply chains that span across the region under the North American Free Trade Agreement that took effect in 1994. The pact has since been replaced by the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Mexico exported $60 billion of auto parts to the U.S. last year, four times as much as China. Some parts cross the U.S.-Mexico border up to eight times before they are completed, according to the U.S.-based Center for Automotive Research. Companies are also considering moving more of their supply chains into Mexico from China as rising tensions between Beijing and Washington from interfering with their business.

Diaz de Leon stressed that bringing in foreign investment will be key for the Mexican economy to stage a sustainable recovery.

"We're going to need a good strategy for investment to recover," Diaz de Leon said.

The statement suggests a slight difference between the central banker's stance and the polices adopted by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's left-wing government, which has frequently expressed reluctance toward taking in foreign direct investments.

The International Monetary Fund reports that Mexico has rolled out the least aggressive fiscal response to the COVID-19 pandemic among Group of 20 economies. Diaz de Leon conceded that Mexico has pursued relatively limited programs to stimulate the economy, suggesting that there is room for a larger policy package.

"In order to determine how much space there is for monetary policy, we need to evaluate the different factors that play," he said.

The bank on Aug. 13 lowered its policy rate for the 10th straight meeting, with the half-point cut bringing it to a nearly four-year low of 4.5%. The central banker hinted at the possibility of another cut at the next policy meeting, scheduled for Sept. 24.

Diaz de Leon also touched on money transfers to Mexico from the U.S., which have remained robust despite higher jobless rates in the U.S.

"Mexicans that work in the U.S." are doing their best "in trying to provide support for their families back here in Mexico," he said.

Additional reporting by Deborah Martinez in Mexico City.