WASHINGTON -- With roughly three weeks to go before the midterm elections, the U.S. public is more divided than ever on a range of topics from abortion to the fairness of elections.

Alarmed by the political gridlock, former Tennessee Govs. Phil Bredesen and Bill Haslam -- a Democrat and a Republican, respectively -- launched a podcast in September that they hope will help foster a thoughtful dialogue across political lines on some of the country's toughest issues.