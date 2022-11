TOKYO -- Demonstrators against the military regime in Myanmar now have only 30 seconds to protest, said Toru Kubota, a Japanese filmmaker who was recently released from prison in the country.

Kubota knew he risked arrest to film such a protest, he said in an interview with Nikkei Asia, as he recounted the moment of being detained by security forces in Yangon, the nation's biggest city. He returned to Japan on Nov. 18.