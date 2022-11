TOKYO -- Francois Villeroy de Galhau, governor of France's central bank, had a take-away from the summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping: The international community, he said, must constantly strive to fend off further economic fragmentation between the West and China.

Toward that end, Villeroy -- also a member of the European Central Bank's Governing Council -- said the three hours that Xi and Biden spent together were "a good thing."