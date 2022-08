HONG KONG -- Horizons Ventures, the private investment arm of Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, is diversifying its U.S.-focused portfolio by beefing up deals in Southeast Asia while targeting "women-centric" investments in Japan, its co-founder says.

With over 140 active investments in 17 countries, the company has about one-third of its bets in the U.S. But the Hong Kong-based group has bolstered its presence in Southeast Asia with the launch of a Singapore office earlier this year.