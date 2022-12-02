G-7 chair Japan must be central to Ukraine reconstruction: EBRD chief

TOKYO -- As the 2023 chair of the Group of Seven nations, Japan has an important role to play in the reconstruction of Ukraine, the head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development told Nikkei Asia.

In an interview in Tokyo, EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso noted that talks on how to bring Ukraine back from the ruins are beginning, even as the Russian invasion continues. The bank has started discussions with local governments, such as Kharkiv and Kyiv, to help rebuild their destroyed cities, and there will be opportunities for the private sector, she said.