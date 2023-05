TOKYO -- The U.K.'s Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said the Group of Seven industrial nations should ensure they have sufficient economic security and supply chain resilience for any future Chinese economic coercion.

"The G-7 countries must stand together to prevent any economic coercion," Hunt told Nikkei Asia in an exclusive interview in Tokyo ahead of the G-7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' conference in Niigata, Japan.