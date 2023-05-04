G-7 summit to shine light on Indo-Pacific: former Biden adviser

WASHINGTON -- The Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima this month presents a rare opportunity for advanced economies to focus on the unique challenges facing the Indo-Pacific, said U.S. President Joe Biden's former National Security Council director for East Asia.

Christopher Johnstone, who is now senior adviser and Japan Chair at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, highlighted in a recent interview the group's renewed importance in leading the global response against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.