Generative AI should be 'open and democratized': Meta chief

TOKYO -- Facebook parent Meta has jumped into the world of generative artificial intelligence by releasing an open-source AI model dubbed Llama 2. The ecosystem has already spread to Japan, where startup Elyza has developed a Japanese large language model based on Llama 2.

Nick Clegg, the president for global affairs at Meta, tells Nikkei in a recent interview that Meta adopts a business model that democratizes access to AI, as opposed to companies that charge fees and subscriptions for their AI models.