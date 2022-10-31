ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Interview

Germany to keep deploying forces to Indo-Pacific: president

Steinmeier sees China 'security challenge,' aims to 'preserve rules-based order'

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, pictured here addressing the nation on Oct. 28, said in a written interview with Nikkei that "China is changing."   © Reuters
SHOGO AKAGAWA, Nikkei editor-in-chief for Europe, Middle East and Africa | Europe

LONDON -- Germany will continue seriously engaging with security arrangements in the Indo-Pacific region and keep sending its troops to Asia to check the rise of China, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the country's president, said in a written interview with Nikkei.

Ahead of his visit to Japan and South Korea starting Tuesday, Steinmeier said, "Germany's aim is to preserve the rules-based international order, and to broaden and strengthen our relations in the Indo-Pacific." During his stay in Japan, he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other officials.

