Germany to keep deploying forces to Indo-Pacific: president

LONDON -- Germany will continue seriously engaging with security arrangements in the Indo-Pacific region and keep sending its troops to Asia to check the rise of China, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the country's president, said in a written interview with Nikkei.

Ahead of his visit to Japan and South Korea starting Tuesday, Steinmeier said, "Germany's aim is to preserve the rules-based international order, and to broaden and strengthen our relations in the Indo-Pacific." During his stay in Japan, he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other officials.