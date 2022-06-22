Guatemala foreign minister vows to maintain Taiwan ties

MEXICO CITY -- Guatemala will "definitely" maintain diplomatic ties with Taiwan, Foreign Minister Mario Bucaro told Nikkei, even as more of the country's neighbors switch allegiances to Beijing.

Taiwan has diplomatic relations with 14 countries, eight of them in Central and South America. Guatemala is its oldest partner with ties dating back to 1933. It is also the largest economy on the list, which is largely made up of small island nations in the Caribbean and the Pacific.

When asked whether Guatemala would prioritize its relations with the U.S. and Taiwan over China, Bucaro said, "For us, relationships with the United States and with Taiwan are our keys."

"We will continue to have them at all levels," he said.

"We want peace in the region, sovereignty of the people of Taiwan, and territorial integrity. And we will continue to support Taiwan in its endeavor," he said.

China has been using its economic clout to court Central and South American nations in recent years. Panama cut ties with Taipei in favor of Beijing in 2017. El Salvador and the Dominican Republic followed suit in 2018, and Nicaragua in 2021. Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei has hinted that Beijing wanted his country to do the same in exchange for Chinese coronavirus vaccines.

Guatemala's economy is largely driven by agriculture and textiles. Its gross domestic product came to $77.6 billion in 2020, according to the World Bank -- roughly double that of Paraguay and triple that of Honduras, which both also have ties with Taiwan.

Bucaro's comments come as Guatemala pursues greater cooperation with the U.S. on immigration and the economy. The U.S. and 19 countries, including Guatemala, issued the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection on June 10, outlining support for migrants' countries of origin, as well as new foreign labor programs. The declaration brings concepts like dignity, respect for human rights and shared responsibility to the migration debate, Bucaro said.

More than 283,000 undocumented Guatemalans were detained in the U.S. in fiscal 2021, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, accounting for 16% of all detentions.

"We need to tackle root causes together with our neighbors and the private sector," Bucaro said.

Foreign Minister Mario Bucaro hopes to attract more investment from manufacturers and other businesses to Guatemala. (Photo by Kosuke Shimizu)

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is urging the private sector to invest into Central America in an effort to address the root economic causes of migration. Japanese auto parts maker Yazaki aims to start production at a new Guatemalan plant in 2023.

"The factory is at the border with Mexico," Bucaro said. "People constantly migrate from these places. Now they have hope."

There is also growing concern in the U.S. over the geopolitical risks posed by China-dependent supply chains. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in April called for the "friend-shoring" of supply chains to trusted countries.

"Guatemala offers great opportunities for the relocation," Bucaro said, expressing hopes of attracting more investment from manufacturers and other businesses through cooperation with the U.S.

But rifts have also emerged between Guatemala and the U.S. Giammattei has criticized Washington for placing Guatemala's attorney general, who he appointed, on a list of corrupt officials. He and seven other leaders boycotted the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, which ended June 10.

Bucaro, who attended instead, declined to address why "because it's the president who has expressed some concerns."

Still, Guatemala appears to be avoiding a full-fledged political dispute with the U.S. "We are like-minded countries with values of peace and democracy. It's a long-term relationship," he said.