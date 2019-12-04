ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Interview

HNA will return to airline roots and dispose assets, chief says

Chinese group aims to transform from sprawling, debt-laden conglomerate

SHUNSUKE TABETA, Nikkei staff writer
China's HNA Group has been unloading assets such as its shares in hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings.   © Reuters

CHONGQING -- HNA Group, the heavily leveraged Chinese conglomerate, has embarked on a divestment campaign with the singular purpose of returning to its airline roots, the group's head told Nikkei.

"We are not simply selling off assets," Chairman Chen Feng said in an interview Monday. "We are disposing assets for the purpose of concentrating on the core aviation business."

Chen, who spoke on the sidelines of the Asia-Europe Leaders' Cooperation Dialogue here, cited several ways the sprawling group can reorganize itself.

"There are such things as joint operations and debt-to-stock conversions," he said. "Moving forward, HNA will continue to concentrate on the aviation business and strengthen core operations."

Hong Kong Airlines, one of HNA's core companies, intends to suspend routes to cities such as Vancouver and Ho Chi Minh City as the continuing protests in Hong Kong depress travel to the territory and strain the carrier's business.

HNA Chairman Chen Feng speaks Dec. 3 at the Asia-Europe Leaders' Cooperation Dialogue in Chongqing. (Photo by Shunsuke Tabeta)

HNA engaged in high-profile purchases during 2016 and 2017, such as taking large stakes in Deutsche Bank and Hilton Worldwide Holdings. The group also bought offshore real estate and Singaporean logistics firm CWT.

But HNA soon encountered tougher oversight by Chinese authorities, who were concerned with the nearly $100 billion in debt accrued by the group. The conglomerate switched from a top global buyer of assets to a seller, shedding shares in Deutsche Bank and Hilton, among other offshore holdings.

Chen declined to answer questions about whether HNA will continue to unload assets, or regarding the group's current debt level.

Chen, a co-founder of HNA, is considered close to Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan, one of President Xi Jinping's top allies. In October, HNA promoted Chen's son, Chen Xiaofeng, to president of the group.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media