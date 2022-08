TOKYO -- With a global economic slowdown looming over the horizon, Hitachi is shifting focus to areas considered relatively safe from recessions, such as decarbonization and digital services, President and CEO Keiji Kojima told Nikkei.

Since logging a 787.3 billion yen net loss for fiscal 2008, the largest of any Japanese manufacturer up to that point, Hitachi has been delving deeper into technology fields to upgrade its business portfolio.