Hong Kong could disqualify opponents of security laws from election

HONG KONG -- All candidates running for Hong Kong's upcoming Legislative Council election will be required to sign a letter pledging their allegiance to the Basic Law -- the city's mini-constitution -- including the proposed national security laws, a member of China's top decision-making body told the Nikkei Asian Review in an interview on Monday.

Tam Yiu-chung, Hong Kong's sole delegate in the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, said the new policy will be stipulated in the security legislation. He said failure to comply could result in the disqualification of a candidacy, but a final decision will be made by the city's election affairs officers.

"This request is sensible and reasonable. As a LegCo member, you are part of the establishment," Tam said. "There is no reason for you to oppose the 'one country' [principle] or the national security laws... or to incite others to split the country."

Six pro-democracy lawmakers have been disqualified from the current legislative term for not properly taking their oaths of office. In the oath, lawmakers are required to pledge their loyalty to Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The next election will be held in September.

Tam's comments came after an NPC session ended on Saturday, the first meeting since Beijing approved the plan to impose national security laws on the former British colony. The proposed legislation will outlaw activities involving "separatism, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference."

While Tam did not disclose details of the draft legislation, he said the new laws will also be applied to foreign businesses and media.

"Everyone is equal before the law. There is no exception for people or businesses in the city," he said, adding that businesspeople "need not to worry" as long as they do not transgress the red line of national security. "Only a very small number of people involving in extreme behavior will be targeted."

China's new security laws for Hong Kong will allow Beijing to overrule the city's legal system by giving the central government jurisdiction over cases under "certain circumstances," and the city's chief executive will have the power to appoint judges handling related court cases, according to Beijing's official Xinhua News Agency.

Tam also is a member of the pro-Beijing political party, the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong.