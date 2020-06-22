ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Interview

US says Japan 'suspended' Aegis Ashore, not canceled

Malcolm Turnbull argues Australia can withstand China's pressure

US fears for Hong Kong's religious freedom under security law

Russian lawmaker on US-China power game: Don't play us 'as a card'

Interview

Hong Kong could disqualify opponents of security laws from election

NPC member says foreign companies are 'no exception' in upholding legislation

"Everyone is equal before the law," Tam Yiu-chung, Hong Kong's sole delegate in the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, told the Nikkei Asian Review. "There is no exception for people or businesses in the city." (Photo by Takeshi Kihara) 
MICHELLE CHAN and STELLA WONG, Nikkei staff writers | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- All candidates running for Hong Kong's upcoming Legislative Council election will be required to sign a letter pledging their allegiance to the Basic Law -- the city's mini-constitution -- including the proposed national security laws, a member of China's top decision-making body told the Nikkei Asian Review in an interview on Monday.

Tam Yiu-chung, Hong Kong's sole delegate in the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, said the new policy will be stipulated in the security legislation. He said failure to comply could result in the disqualification of a candidacy, but a final decision will be made by the city's election affairs officers.

"This request is sensible and reasonable. As a LegCo member, you are part of the establishment," Tam said. "There is no reason for you to oppose the 'one country' [principle] or the national security laws... or to incite others to split the country."

Six pro-democracy lawmakers have been disqualified from the current legislative term for not properly taking their oaths of office. In the oath, lawmakers are required to pledge their loyalty to Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The next election will be held in September.

Tam's comments came after an NPC session ended on Saturday, the first meeting since Beijing approved the plan to impose national security laws on the former British colony. The proposed legislation will outlaw activities involving "separatism, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference."

While Tam did not disclose details of the draft legislation, he said the new laws will also be applied to foreign businesses and media.

"Everyone is equal before the law. There is no exception for people or businesses in the city," he said, adding that businesspeople "need not to worry" as long as they do not transgress the red line of national security. "Only a very small number of people involving in extreme behavior will be targeted."

China's new security laws for Hong Kong will allow Beijing to overrule the city's legal system by giving the central government jurisdiction over cases under "certain circumstances," and the city's chief executive will have the power to appoint judges handling related court cases, according to Beijing's official Xinhua News Agency.

Tam also is a member of the pro-Beijing political party, the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong.

Read Next

Latest On Interview

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close