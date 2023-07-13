ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Interview

Hudson Institute's new Japan chair urges cooperation with U.S., Taiwan

Kenneth Weinstein wants Tokyo to become 'America's closest ally'

Kenneth Weinstein was previously nominated as the U.S. ambassador to Japan under the Trump administration. (Photo courtesy of Hudson Institute)
RYO NAKAMURA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

WASHINGTON -- Close coordination between the U.S., Japan and Taiwan will be critical to meeting the challenges posed by China, Kenneth Weinstein, the new Japan chair at prominent Washington-based think tank Hudson Institute, said in an interview with Nikkei.

Weinstein was CEO of the conservative Hudson Institute -- which has strong ties to the Republican Party -- from 2011 to 2020. He was nominated by former U.S. President Donald Trump to be ambassador to Japan, but did not obtain Senate confirmation in time to assume the role.

