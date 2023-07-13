Hudson Institute's new Japan chair urges cooperation with U.S., Taiwan

WASHINGTON -- Close coordination between the U.S., Japan and Taiwan will be critical to meeting the challenges posed by China, Kenneth Weinstein, the new Japan chair at prominent Washington-based think tank Hudson Institute, said in an interview with Nikkei.

Weinstein was CEO of the conservative Hudson Institute -- which has strong ties to the Republican Party -- from 2011 to 2020. He was nominated by former U.S. President Donald Trump to be ambassador to Japan, but did not obtain Senate confirmation in time to assume the role.