Humans must 'remain in control' of new technology, says U.K. philosopher

OSAKA -- Dramatic advances in life sciences and digital technology have expanded the limits of human potential, making things once thought impossible a reality. And, while the age-old pursuit of immortality hasn't been achieved yet, some people are increasingly hoping to push mankind toward that goal.

But as science makes progress in this field, are there any blind spots? Nikkei spoke with Stephen Cave, professor at the University of Cambridge in the U.K. and author of "Immortality: The Quest to Live Forever and How it Drives Civilization." He said humans must "remain in control" as science and technology develop.