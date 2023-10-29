ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Interview

Humans must 'remain in control' of new technology, says U.K. philosopher

Cambridge professor Stephen Cave discusses the ethics of immortality and AI

U.K. philosopher Stephen Cave, also professor at the University of Cambridge, says "people [are] retelling some of the stories that we find in myths and religion, but using the language of science and technology." (Photo by Miki Yamanouchi)
TAISEI WATANABE, Nikkei staff writer | Europe

OSAKA -- Dramatic advances in life sciences and digital technology have expanded the limits of human potential, making things once thought impossible a reality. And, while the age-old pursuit of immortality hasn't been achieved yet, some people are increasingly hoping to push mankind toward that goal.

But as science makes progress in this field, are there any blind spots? Nikkei spoke with Stephen Cave, professor at the University of Cambridge in the U.K. and author of "Immortality: The Quest to Live Forever and How it Drives Civilization." He said humans must "remain in control" as science and technology develop.

