TOKYO -- At the end of March, Hungary's parliament gave the green light to Finland's accession to NATO, just three days before Turkey's did. A similar chain of events may happen this autumn over Sweden's bid.

Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade, told Nikkei Asia in an interview in Tokyo: "We will not be the obstacle for the membership of Sweden in NATO. We will not be the last one to ratify. This is a promise that we will keep for sure."