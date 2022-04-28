WASHINGTON -- The widespread gasoline and food price controls being adopted by developed nations should be temporary and targeted at vulnerable households, Vitor Gaspar, director of fiscal affairs at the International Monetary Fund, told Nikkei in an interview. As the world starts to transition from an accommodative monetary policy cycle to tightening, Gaspar also warned that emerging economies' debt distress will swell.
Interview
IMF director calls for targeted and temporary cash transfers
Vitor Gaspar warns policy tightening will add to emerging nations' debt woes