ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Interview

IMF director calls for targeted and temporary cash transfers

Vitor Gaspar warns policy tightening will add to emerging nations' debt woes

Vitor Gaspar, the IMF's director of fiscal affairs, hammers the point that inflation-fighting budgets must be targeted and temporary.
KOSUKE TAKAMI, Nikkei staff writer | North America

WASHINGTON -- The widespread gasoline and food price controls being adopted by developed nations should be temporary and targeted at vulnerable households, Vitor Gaspar, director of fiscal affairs at the International Monetary Fund, told Nikkei in an interview. As the world starts to transition from an accommodative monetary policy cycle to tightening, Gaspar also warned that emerging economies' debt distress will swell.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close