TOKYO -- India is rolling out the red carpet for Japanese small and midsize businesses, opening a new office at the Indian Embassy in Tokyo to advise those looking to set up shop in the country.

The initiative's goal is to increase the total number of Japanese companies in India tenfold to 15,000 within three years, Indian Ambassador to Japan Sibi George told Nikkei Friday on the sidelines of a packed business seminar in Chiba prefecture.