ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Interview

India, as largest democracy, must condemn Russia for Ukraine war

Human Rights Watch head also says Tokyo can spur ASEAN to act on Myanmar regime

Asia should not turn a "blind eye" to the Ukraine crisis, according to Tirana Hassan, executive director of Human Rights Watch. (Photo by Tamayo Muto)
SAYUMI TAKE, Nikkei staff writer | India

TOKYO -- India must not turn a blind eye to Russia's invasion of Ukraine if it wants to expand its influence in the international community and tackle similar issues closer to home, such as cracking down on Myanmar's military regime, Human Rights Watch Executive Director Tirana Hassan said on Monday.

"India [is] projecting itself as the world's largest democracy, at the same time, turning a blind eye to some of the most serious violations of human rights and international law that we have seen," Hassan told Nikkei Asia in an interview. "It's very disappointing."

Read Next

Latest On Interview

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close