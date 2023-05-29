India, as largest democracy, must condemn Russia for Ukraine war

TOKYO -- India must not turn a blind eye to Russia's invasion of Ukraine if it wants to expand its influence in the international community and tackle similar issues closer to home, such as cracking down on Myanmar's military regime, Human Rights Watch Executive Director Tirana Hassan said on Monday.

"India [is] projecting itself as the world's largest democracy, at the same time, turning a blind eye to some of the most serious violations of human rights and international law that we have seen," Hassan told Nikkei Asia in an interview. "It's very disappointing."