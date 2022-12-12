ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Interview

India conglomerate Raymond expects boost from record wedding season

Clothing, textiles remain at company's core but also branching into other sectors

Raymond Managing Director Gautam Hari Singhania expects a spending spree at the company's network of around 1,400 clothing showrooms as India's wedding season kicks in. (Photo courtesy of Raymond)
DEV CHATTERJEE, Contributing writer | India

MUMBAI -- Resurgent demand for big, fat Indian weddings in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic is welcome news for the country's Raymond conglomerate, whose core business remains the dapper suits and fashionable textiles it churns out for both its own stores and other retailers.

The chairman and managing director of the South Asian company, which is close to celebrating its centenary, told Nikkei Asia that he expects a spending spree at his network of around 1,400 clothing showrooms this wedding season, which runs on and off from November through to the summer as couples look to tie the knot near auspicious dates in the Hindu calendar.

