Indonesia's Alfamart operator to open 1,000 Lawson stores in 2023

JAKARTA -- Sumber Alfaria Trijaya, the operator of Alfamart convenience stores in Indonesia, plans to add up to 1,000 branches of Japan's Lawson chain in Southeast Asia's largest economy next year alone, the founder of the retail company told Nikkei Asia.

Sumber Alfaria Trijaya opened its first Lawson store in Indonesia in 2011 by cooperating with Mitsubishi Corp., the chain's operator in Japan. As of November, there are about 140 stores in Indonesia, up, 50% from August. But Djoko Susanto thinks growth is just starting.