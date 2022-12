JAKARTA -- Startup Jago Coffee is aiming to expand its fleet of electric bicycle-powered mobile coffee stands to 10,000 by the end of 2026 from just over two dozen now, its CEO told Nikkei Asia, part of a personal mission to spread the joys of coffee-drinking to Indonesia's masses.

Launched in 2020, Jago operates cafe carts in Jakarta, where its baristas serve local neighborhoods, with the city's increasingly tech-savvy customers ordering through its app.