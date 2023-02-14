ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Interview

Indonesia seeks closer India ties to strengthen Global South role

Developing countries 'source of solution' for world problems: Finance Minister

Indonesia wants to form closer ties with India, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati tells Nikkei Asia. (Photo by Kosuke Imamura) 
NANA SHIBATA and TOMOYOSHI OSHIKIRI, Nikkei staff writers | Indonesia

TOKYO -- Indonesia wants to strengthen ties with India to bolster the role of the Global South in world affairs, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said, pointing to international divides over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We will work very closely with India," Indrawati told Nikkei Asia in an interview on Tuesday. "India and Indonesia [are] among a few big emerging countries who are performing very well on the economy, so that's where it (the relationship) provides us with more gravitas, more influence and more respect globally."

Read Next

Latest On Interview

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close