Indonesia seeks closer India ties to strengthen Global South role

TOKYO -- Indonesia wants to strengthen ties with India to bolster the role of the Global South in world affairs, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said, pointing to international divides over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We will work very closely with India," Indrawati told Nikkei Asia in an interview on Tuesday. "India and Indonesia [are] among a few big emerging countries who are performing very well on the economy, so that's where it (the relationship) provides us with more gravitas, more influence and more respect globally."