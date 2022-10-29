Indonesia to extend land permits up to '100 years' in Nusantara

LONDON -- Indonesia could offer value-added tax exemptions, longer land permits and swifter licensing for those who invest in the new capital project, Bahlil Lahadalia, the country's minister for investment, told Nikkei Asia. He added that he is confident about bringing in outside investment and hinted at agreements with European investors "towards the end of the year."

In an exclusive interview, Lahadalia stressed the land permits in Nusantara, the name of the proposed new capital, would be for "a longer period compared to the other zones in Indonesia. The extended land permits can [reach] until 100 years for the new capital city.