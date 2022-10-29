ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Interview

Indonesia to extend land permits up to '100 years' in Nusantara

Investment minister '100% certain' of finding investor funding for new capital

Indonesian Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia says his country can offer value-added tax exemptions and swifter licensing for investors in the proposed new capital on the island of Borneo. (Photo by Rhyannon Bartlett-Imadegawa)
RHYANNON BARTLETT-IMADEGAWA, Nikkei staff writer | Indonesia

LONDON -- Indonesia could offer value-added tax exemptions, longer land permits and swifter licensing for those who invest in the new capital project, Bahlil Lahadalia, the country's minister for investment, told Nikkei Asia. He added that he is confident about bringing in outside investment and hinted at agreements with European investors "towards the end of the year."

In an exclusive interview, Lahadalia stressed the land permits in Nusantara, the name of the proposed new capital, would be for "a longer period compared to the other zones in Indonesia. The extended land permits can [reach] until 100 years for the new capital city.

