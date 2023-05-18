Intel eager to partner with Japan in chip manufacturing: CEO

TOKYO -- Intel will deepen its cooperation with Japan to develop technologies and materials for semiconductor manufacturing, the U.S. chipmaker's CEO told Nikkei in an interview on Thursday.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger was in Tokyo for talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, during which he pointed to three areas where Intel could cooperate with Japan and Japanese suppliers: driving sustainable semiconductor manufacturing, developing exascale and quantum computing, and enhancing the manufacturing ecosystem from infrastructure to packaging, assembly and testing.