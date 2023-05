WASHINGTON -- Plunging investment in developing countries could lead to lower growth in the long term and exacerbate problems, said Hiroshi Matano, executive vice president at the World Bank Group's Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency, in a recent interview.

"If the economic slowdown further intensifies, we believe that foreign direct investment into developing countries may fall to its lowest level in 20 years in 2023," Matano told Nikkei.