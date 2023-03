TOKYO -- Japanese display maker JOLED, which filed for bankruptcy protection this week, intends to pursue research and development under the auspices of industry peer Japan Display, JOLED's president told Nikkei on Friday.

Though JOLED and Japan Display have differing approaches to manufacturing, "the technology JOLED has accumulated will contribute to JDI's advancement," Tadashi Ishibashi said in an interview, using the initials for Japan Display Inc.