NEW YORK -- Though JPMorgan Chase anticipates a "relatively subdued" year in investment activity amid a soft U.S. economy and a slowdown in China, it plans to invest $1 billion or more a year in artificial intelligence, according to President and Chief Operating Officer Daniel Pinto.

"I think people will become far more productive with AI, though we want to use it responsibly," Pinto said in an interview with Nikkei.