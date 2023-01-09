Jaishankar explains 'India way' of diplomacy, from Quad to Ukraine

MUMBAI -- The Ukraine war and rising global tensions have turned a spotlight on India's foreign policy, which does not easily fit into any single geopolitical camp.

India is a member of the Quad security partnership with the U.S., Australia and Japan, and it is locked in an often-bitter rivalry with China. Yet it also participates in the China-led Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and last year resisted Western pressure to condemn and sanction longtime military supplier Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.