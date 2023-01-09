ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Jaishankar explains 'India way' of diplomacy, from Quad to Ukraine

Foreign minister insists disagreement isn't a reason to stop cooperation

Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar in Vienna on Jan. 2. He recently spoke with Nikkei about India's diplomatic approach, which he said covers "a range of interests and a range of partners."   © Reuters
RYOSUKE HANADA, Nikkei staff writer | India

MUMBAI -- The Ukraine war and rising global tensions have turned a spotlight on India's foreign policy, which does not easily fit into any single geopolitical camp.

India is a member of the Quad security partnership with the U.S., Australia and Japan, and it is locked in an often-bitter rivalry with China. Yet it also participates in the China-led Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and last year resisted Western pressure to condemn and sanction longtime military supplier Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

