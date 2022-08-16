ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Interview

Jakarta Gov. Baswedan 'positive' on Indonesia president candidacy

Potential key contender 'prepared to collaborate with all parties' in 2024 vote

Jakarta Gov. Anies Baswedan speaks in an interview with Nikkei Asia in Tokyo on Aug. 12. (Photo by Kentaro Iwamoto)
KENTARO IWAMOTO, Nikkei staff writer | Indonesia

TOKYO -- Jakarta Gov. Anies Baswedan says he will "respond positively" if a political party nominates him as a candidate for Indonesian president, expressing his willingness to compete in the 2024 election.

With incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, who took office in 2014 and was reelected in 2019, constitutionally barred from a third term, the race for his successor has already become a key political issue in Indonesia. Polls show Baswedan is among the popular names for the next leader of Southeast Asia's largest economy, but he has remained relatively quiet on his potential candidacy.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close