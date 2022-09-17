ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Interview

Japan-North Korea summit still relevant after 20 years: Victor Cha

Abduction should be negotiated with other issues: CSIS senior vice president

Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi met Kim Jong-il, the late North Korean leader, in Pyongyang on Sept. 17, 2002.   © Reuters
YUKIHIRO SAKAGUCHI, Nikkei staff writer | North Korea

WASHINGTON -- Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi's surprise visit to Pyongyang when he met Kim Jong Il, the North Korean leader.

The historic summit took place on Sept. 17, 2002. It was intended to improve relations between North Korea and Japan as well as those between Pyongyang and Washington. North Korean missile development and nuclear testing have, however, has continued over the past two decades, and no progress has been made on the sensitive issue of abducted Japanese nationals.

