Japan Tobacco takes heated sticks overseas in $2bn push

TOKYO -- Japan Tobacco will spend 300 billion yen ($2.25 billion) over the next three years to boost its heated tobacco stick products, with 200 billion yen pegged for marketing the sticks outside of Japan.

"Last year, we couldn't make the investment because there were not enough [heated tobacco] devices due to the semiconductor shortage," Japan Tobacco President Masamichi Terabatake told Nikkei during an interview. "For 2023, we are back on track for procurements, and we are able to secure more than twice Japan's supply volume compared to last year."