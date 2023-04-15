ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Japan Tobacco takes heated sticks overseas in $2bn push

Cigarette maker to debut Ploom X tobacco product in 20 countries by end of 2024

 The Ploom X heated tobacco system comes in a variety of flavors. (Photo by Yusuke Yagi)
YUSUKE YAGI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan Tobacco will spend 300 billion yen ($2.25 billion) over the next three years to boost its heated tobacco stick products, with 200 billion yen pegged for marketing the sticks outside of Japan.

"Last year, we couldn't make the investment because there were not enough [heated tobacco] devices due to the semiconductor shortage," Japan Tobacco President Masamichi Terabatake told Nikkei during an interview. "For 2023, we are back on track for procurements, and we are able to secure more than twice Japan's supply volume compared to last year."

