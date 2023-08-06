Japan has 'long way to go' on governance reform: Oasis founder

NEW YORK -- Japan has made real progress on corporate governance, by improving communication with shareholders and installing more independent directors, but still has "a long way to go," Seth Fischer, founder of Hong Kong-based activist investment firm Oasis Management, told Nikkei.

Oasis has pushed for change at such companies as Nintendo and elevator maker Fujitec, where the fund recently spearheaded a shareholder revolt against management. Fischer, who has invested in Japan for three decades, spoke with Nikkei about how the corporate governance picture has changed over that time, and Oasis's recent work in the country.