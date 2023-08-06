ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Interview

Japan has 'long way to go' on governance reform: Oasis founder

Despite rally, stocks still cheap beyond biggest companies, Seth Fischer says

Seth Fischer, founder of Hong Kong-based activist investment firm Oasis Management. The company has pushed for change at such Japanese companies as Nintendo and elevator maker Fujitec.    © Reuters
MOMOE BAN, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

NEW YORK -- Japan has made real progress on corporate governance, by improving communication with shareholders and installing more independent directors, but still has "a long way to go," Seth Fischer, founder of Hong Kong-based activist investment firm Oasis Management, told Nikkei.

Oasis has pushed for change at such companies as Nintendo and elevator maker Fujitec, where the fund recently spearheaded a shareholder revolt against management. Fischer, who has invested in Japan for three decades, spoke with Nikkei about how the corporate governance picture has changed over that time, and Oasis's recent work in the country.

