TOKYO -- Japanese hospitality company Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide seeks a bigger presence Asian markets outside Japan, President Masahiko Koyama told Nikkei, as it embarks on its second year of an asset-light strategy.

The company sold many of its hotels last year to Singaporean state investment company GIC, including 30 properties in Japan. It continues to operate the hotels and other facilities under the Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide name.