Japan losing global talent race, Suga economic adviser warns

TOKYO -- Japan's inability to attract foreign employees despite years of globalization efforts damages the country's financial services sector and other fields crucial to future growth, a close aide to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga warns in an interview earlier this month.

"The difficulty of procuring global talent is undermining Tokyo's economic competitiveness," Heizo Takenaka, a 69-year-old economics professor who serves on the Suga government's growth strategy council, told Nikkei Asia.

Takenaka cited issues such as uncompetitive salaries, high taxes and shortages of international schools.

"The number of foreigners working in Japan has increased a little, but the country isn't yet truly global," he said.

Takenaka, who served as economic policy minister in the early 2000s during the country's bad loan crisis, has been tapped by Suga for the advisory board as Japan combats the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Japan is now in a crisis stage" in the CRIC cycle, short for crisis-response-improvement-complacency, Takenaka explains, citing the term coined by Morgan Stanley economist Robert Feldman. "The country needs to respond to it."

Though Takenaka calls himself "just one of many people Suga seeks counsel from," some of his ideas -- such as the creation of a digital agency -- already have been adopted since the prime minister took office in September.

Takenaka has advised Suga to produce a small, quick success to keep up public support. The prime minister, a self-made man without a solid power base in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, needs concrete results to stay in power, Takenaka said.

The two men have known each other for years. Suga was a vice minister at the internal affairs ministry when Takenaka led the agency from 2005 to 2006.

Takenaka argues that the financial services sector is critical to Japan's future, due to the country's fast-growing ranks of retirees.

"Japan's economy is no longer expanding rapidly," he said. "That means slow growth for labor income. If Japan wants to increase its wealth, it needs to increase capital income."

Japan's banks generate sizable income from market trading, with national leaders MUFG, Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho earning a combined $7.8 billion in profit from such activity in the six months through September.

But Takenaka said this success may not be repeated in the future, and he emphasized that Japan needs global talent to invest its wealth around the world.

GIC, a sovereign wealth fund of Singapore, is much smaller than Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund in assets under management, but it is more global in terms of talent and investment strategy, he said.

"We need to have more global players in Japan," Takenaka said. "For that to happen, we need to make Tokyo a more attractive place for business."

China's political crackdown in Hong Kong presents a chance for Japan to attract such talent, Takenaka said.

"This is a very important opportunity for Japan if it wants to strengthen its financial services, as some of the financial services functions are about to move out of Hong Kong," he said.

Suga's government is wooing financial talent with proposals to reduce taxes on investment gains earned by fund managers and to develop private stock exchanges that compete against the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Other ideas floated include digitizing real estate data to help developers to find investment opportunities in Japan, and promoting privatization of government-owned assets.

The redevelopment of Tokyo's former Tsukiji fish market site highlights the use of private-sector creativity. The private sector is urged to develop the site and operate a business there through a concession deal with the metropolitan government.

A sale of the government-owned Tokyo Metro subway system could also become a new catalyst for private-sector economy, Takenaka said.

The economics professor wants Suga's government to shake up Japan Inc., and he views labor as a top priority.

"Too few Japanese are able to say what their specialty is," Takenaka said. "Their identity rests with who they work for rather than what they are capable of. And large corporations are hoarding talent," which can prevent the growth of new businesses.

Takenaka advocates a universal basic income. This idea, in which the government provides a minimum income to every citizen to meet their basic needs, has gained currency in some countries in response to employment disruptions caused by the rise of artificial intelligence and the pandemic.

"We are living in the midst of a Fourth Industrial Revolution," Takenaka said, referring to the digital transformation sweeping the globe. "Everyone needs to take chances, but a safety net should be in place in case they fail."

Takenaka's vision of universal basic income is not an expansion of the conventional welfare state. Instead, it is designed to simplify the existing social security system and plug holes in the current system. A UBI of $700 per month per individual would partially replace existing schemes such as basic pensions, unemployment benefits and income support.

He favors economist Milton Friedman's idea of negative income tax: People above a certain level of income pay taxes, while those under do not. The amount can be adjusted depending on family size -- more for singles and less for a large family, for example.

The vision fits with Suga's emphasis on self-help, but a major policy shift such as UBI requires careful review and detailed analysis.

"Discussion needs to be started early," Takenaka said.