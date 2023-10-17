ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Interview

Japan real estate stocks 'poised to surprise': Morgan Stanley strategist

Daniel Blake says Japanese equities less exposed to China than other markets

Daniel Blake, Asia and emerging market equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, says Japanese businesses are only 5% exposed to China in terms of revenues. (Photo by Kae Yoshii)
KAE YOSHII, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- With higher U.S. interest rates clouding prospects for global asset markets, Daniel Blake, Asia and emerging market equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, tells Nikkei that Japanese equities benefit uniquely from the resilient national economy as well as reforms put in place by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Blake specifically highlights Japan's construction and real estate sectors for their relatively low exposure to China's lackluster economy. He also anticipates more funds flowing into Japanese stocks due to the upcoming reforms to NISA, Japan's tax-favored program for small investments.

Read Next

Latest On Interview

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more