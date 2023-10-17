Japan real estate stocks 'poised to surprise': Morgan Stanley strategist

TOKYO -- With higher U.S. interest rates clouding prospects for global asset markets, Daniel Blake, Asia and emerging market equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, tells Nikkei that Japanese equities benefit uniquely from the resilient national economy as well as reforms put in place by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Blake specifically highlights Japan's construction and real estate sectors for their relatively low exposure to China's lackluster economy. He also anticipates more funds flowing into Japanese stocks due to the upcoming reforms to NISA, Japan's tax-favored program for small investments.