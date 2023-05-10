ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Japan's Kishida says Taiwan's security is a global issue

G-7 united about the island even after Macron comments, according to PM

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to Nikkei Asia at his offices in Tokyo on May 10. (Photo by Yuki Kohara)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday reiterated the importance of peace in the Taiwan Strait, saying it is a matter of importance not just to Japan but the entire world.

"The peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait is critical not just for our country, but for the whole international community," Kishida told Nikkei in an interview in Tokyo. "Our position has always been the issue of Taiwan should be resolved peacefully through dialogue and I believe the Group of Seven [rich democracies] is united on this."

